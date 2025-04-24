LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 801.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.3 %

LGI Homes stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

