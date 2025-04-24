LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 590,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.76 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,101.38. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

