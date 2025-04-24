LPL Financial LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $168.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average is $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.07 and a 52 week high of $205.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

