LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $158.14 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $169.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.31 and a 200 day moving average of $138.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASND. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

