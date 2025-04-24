LPL Financial LLC Invests $606,000 in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 329,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in BARK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BARK opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.96. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of BARK in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BARK

BARK Profile

(Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.