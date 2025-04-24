LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQT. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQT opened at $9.41 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

