LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,123 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $6,568,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $5,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 282,051 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 252,042 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Cannonball Research cut shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $12.68 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

