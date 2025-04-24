Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

