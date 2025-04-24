Malibu Boats (MBUU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $226.44 million for the quarter.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.8 %
MBUU opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
