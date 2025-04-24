MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,844 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.94% of MasterCraft Boat worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 254,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. LHM Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 4,563 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $72,962.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,654,768.96. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,220 shares of company stock worth $561,969. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 0.9 %

MCFT opened at $16.26 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $272.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.34.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.