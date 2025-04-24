Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of MTLS opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

