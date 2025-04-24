Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 10.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $133,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,033.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $374.58 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

