Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Holdings Lifted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 772.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mercury General by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $80.72.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

