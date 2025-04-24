Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

