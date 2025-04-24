Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.89% of Natural Health Trends worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a P/E ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.36%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Health Trends in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

