Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Navient worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Navient by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 423,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 209,744 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Navient by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 188,399 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.24. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. Research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.