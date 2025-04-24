Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $797.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.09. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.20). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $740.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEXA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nexa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

