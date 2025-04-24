NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NXRT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,814 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $614,707.32. The trade was a 45.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,400.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.