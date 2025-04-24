Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,132,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $740.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $110.35.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

