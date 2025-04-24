Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $251,828.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. This represents a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,378,000 after acquiring an additional 92,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,744,000 after buying an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,571,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $90.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

