NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,396,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 15.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $456,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

