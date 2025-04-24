NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,227,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 203,201 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $164,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $667,278,000 after buying an additional 640,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 88.4% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 21,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

