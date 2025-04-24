NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.