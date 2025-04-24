Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

