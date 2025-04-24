Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Oscar Health worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Oscar Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OSCR opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -600.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

