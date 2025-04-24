Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OR. Scotiabank raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OR stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 254.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

