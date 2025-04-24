OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 672.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

