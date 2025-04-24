Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 16.94%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

