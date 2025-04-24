Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 241,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 214,069 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 365,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 187,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

