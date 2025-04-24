PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

PBF opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $58.17.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.35%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,774,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,390,971.12. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 627,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

