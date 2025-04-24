Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stake Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.1 %

PPC opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $6.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Santander began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

