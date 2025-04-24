Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $988.95 million for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $94.41 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.43.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. ( NYSE:PNW Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

