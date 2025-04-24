Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 510,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Shares of PLUG opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

