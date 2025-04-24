PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $217,145,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,498,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,076,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 245,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.36 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 642.86%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

