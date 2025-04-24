Promising Metaverse Stocks To Research – April 21st

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in companies that are investing in or developing technologies related to the metaverse, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain-based platforms. These companies often span various industries including gaming, social media, and software, and their stock performance can be volatile as the metaverse concept continues to evolve and mature. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $5.67 on Monday, hitting $95.82. 150,403,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,155,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.49 on Monday, reaching $277.86. 1,035,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,144. The firm has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.88. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $238.32.

