Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PUK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUK. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PUK opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3258 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

