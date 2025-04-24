Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.39% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

GHYB stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

