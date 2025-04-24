Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 128,322 KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

