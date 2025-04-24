Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 674,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 125,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $519,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider Cynthia Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $159,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

