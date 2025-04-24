Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.47% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $110.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $101.63 and a 12-month high of $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

