Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,702,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,760,000 after purchasing an additional 270,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,657,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,777,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,877,000 after acquiring an additional 144,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $104,287,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Weatherford International by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,723,000 after purchasing an additional 204,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $929,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,517.72. This trade represents a 61.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

