Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 157,261 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,688,000 after acquiring an additional 264,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 408,498 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $47.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

