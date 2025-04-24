Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 174,551 Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

