Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 178,006 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 4.4 %

VSCO stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

