Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 35,322 Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,665.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $179.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $160.03 and a 52-week high of $231.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.95 and its 200 day moving average is $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $886.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

