Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 420,158 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 420,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 565.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the third quarter worth $197,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDS shares. Macquarie cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.39%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

