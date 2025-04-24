Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 754,426 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 754,426 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

