Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.44 Million in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 7.91% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 69,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

IPKW opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.4852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

