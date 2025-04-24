Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.48 Million in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SXT opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.63. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.