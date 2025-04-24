Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.56 Million in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,157.86. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

